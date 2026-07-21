Saudi club Al-Ahli have decided to part ways with another foreign player ahead of the start of next season, 2026-2027, just one season on from signing him.

The club had already confirmed the departure of two foreign stars, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie and Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, after three years apiece.

Now, according to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", a third foreign player is on his way out. He is French midfielder Enzo Millot, with sporting director Roy Pedro hunting for a suitable offer to sell or loan him.

Millot joined from Germany's Stuttgart in last summer's transfer window. He started the season in blistering form before his level dipped recently.

The same newspaper reports that Al-Ahli have already begun the search for a new midfielder to fill the gap Millot would leave, should a suitable offer land in the coming days.

Two players who can operate in midfield, particularly in attacking roles, are already through the door: Armenian Eduard Spertsyan and Portuguese Francisco Trincao.

Millot featured 40 times across all competitions for Al-Ahli last season, scoring 9 goals and providing 7 assists.