Africans set to go to war as Madrid CFF face Tacon in Madrid derby

Sunday's derby has been spiced up as a host of stars from Africa will be in action in the top-flight clash in the Spanish capital

's Rita Chikwelu and 's Aurelle Awona will star for Madrid CFF as they host Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale of Tacon in Sunday's high-profile Primera Iberdrola clash in the Spanish capital.

The women's version of the Madrid derby is coming 24 hours after the men's version between and took place on Saturday with the Los Blancos claiming a 1-0 triumph.

Sunday's clash will be the second meeting in the Spanish women's top-flight history after the first leg ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors at Ciudad Deportiva Real Madrid on September 29, 2019.

Goal earlier this week, confirmed the signing of Cameroon international Awona from French side by Madrid CFF and she could taste her debut for Oscar Fernandez's ladies in the derby tie.

With Nigeria's Chidinma Okeke out with a knee injury, Awona will seek to keep the flag flying, along with Chikwelu, who has scored three goals in two games for their maiden derby appearances.

On the other hand, Ohale will be desperate to help her side avoid tasting back-to-back defeats against neighbours and their fellow Africans as they push to finish their debut top-flight outing on a high.

Despite a slim first-leg win, 12th-placed Madrid are a point behind 10th-placed city rivals Tacon on the Spanish Primera Iberdrola log. This is after 17 matches this season.

Whatever happens, both teams are now in a scrap for maximum points to stay off the relegation zone and this particular battle will go on well after the final whistle sounds in the derby on Sunday.