'African Super League does not sound good' - Kanoute

The 43-year-old believes the initiative might not impact the continent positively, in contrast to some of Africa's other legends

Mali legend Frederic Kanoute thinks the proposed African Super League does not "sound good" for the game on the continent.

A few weeks ago, Caf president Patrice Motsepe gave the green light for the initiative, a move which came after a similar competition which had been planned for Europe was canceled after a backlash of opposition to the idea.

The 43-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur striker has taken to his social media account to express his feelings regarding the competition.

"African [closed] Super League in the pipeline? It reminds me of something and it does not sound good," Kanoute posted on Saturday.

In contrast to Kanoute, Nigeria legend Finidi George believes a potential African Super League will help the development of football in Africa.

This idea for a closed shop of 20-24 elite clubs was first recommended in 2020 by Fifa boss Gianni Infantino, with the drive to generate close to $3bn in revenue.

For the Uefa Champions League and Africa Cup of Nations winner, the plan looks like a great one as that would see the best teams on the continent compete against each other regularly.

Even at this, George challenged the continent's football ruling body to take the initiative so that other continents would follow instead of the other way around.

"I think that would help the development of football in Africa," George told Goal.

"That being said, I think the African Super League is a good thing as we will have the best teams compete amongst themselves.

"There is nothing wrong about that. However, we don’t have to always copy what the Europeans are doing.

"Why must we always wait for someone elsewhere to start an initiative first before we start thinking?

"We should always be the first to initiate something that others would want to emulate."