Africa’s greatest club sides of all-time: Esperance 1994-98

Fourth place in our rankings are Esperance's magnificent generation of 1994-98, the first side to win an unprecedented Grand Slam.

When Esperance entered the 1994 African Cup of Champions Clubs, they had recently been crowned Arab champions, had recruited Zambia hitman Kenneth Malitoli, and believed they were firmly on their way to the holiest grail in the continental game.

However, the quarter-finals, they came up against1 988 finalists Iwuanyanwu Nationale—now known as Heartland FC—a much tougher test than EF Ouagadougou, who Esperance had thrashed 8-2 in the First Round.

The first leg proved to be a straightforward affair at El Menzah as Esperance cruised past their guests and took a 3-0 advantage in their luggage before travelling to .

Facing an Iwuanyanwu team marred by the Oriental Airlines drama and struggling to combat a very electric atmosphere, Esperance passed their first test of the competition and then dispatched MC Oran in the semi-final to set up a final showdown with reigning champions SC and their constellation of stars.

Following a nervy goalless draw in Cairo, everything was to play for in El Menzah, and the stadium was already full two hours before kickoff.

Esperance took a deserved lead in the 16th minute when unlikely hero Hedi Berrikhissa connected with a corner, and their lead was doubled from the spot in the second half by Ali Ben Neji after Abdelkader Belhassen had been tripped in Zamalek’s box.

Esperance among five clubs who conquered Africa without losing https://t.co/W8dRlmpCt4 pic.twitter.com/w7mqujFUD3 — CAF (@CAF_Online) May 30, 2019

In the 62nd minute, Berrikhissa added a third with a memorable finish, and Effat Nssar’s late goal for the Egyptian giants was little more than a consolation.

Esperance had won their first African crown, and their glorious era had begun.

They duly dismantled DC Motema Pembe on the Mediterranean coast to win the Caf Super Cup in 1995, and then defeated Thai Farmers Bank to clinch the Afro- .

In 1997, the club were hit by tragedy when left-back Berrikhissa—the hero of 1994—died of a heart attack during a friendly against Olympique Lyonnais, and his passing cast a shadow over their African Cup Winner’s Cup campaign.

They entered the competition with the will to honour the memory of their late hero, and became the first African club to win the final of all Caf competitions.

Le deuxième match pour préparer la phase retour du championnat Tunisien saison 1996-97 et rendre hommage à #Balha

Sur la photo en 1997 nous distinguons : El Ouaer-Chihi-Gabsi-Znaidi-Chiboub-Ben Ahmed-Hichri-Belhassen-Chachia-Abdelli-Chebbi-Thabet-Nouira-Bokri- El Fekhi- Sahbeni pic.twitter.com/2oLWHh6Jrq — Espérance de Tunis - الترجي التونسي (@EsperanceSTunis) April 12, 2020

Angolans Petro Atletico stood in their way, and after a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at Estadio Citadela, Esperance had it all to do.

Only a win would do in front of their own fans.

Esperance were dangerous almost whenever they had the ball, but were denied by the Angolan block on countless occasions.

Their best chances came through set pieces, as both Zied Tlemcani and a young Khaled Badra finally broke down the yellow & blue wall.

Esperance's fourth African title in four years was secured, and they wrapped the trophy in Berrikhissa’s famous Number Five jersey as they lifted the trophy into the sky to honour his memory.

Entering the 1998 African Cup Winners as Tunisian league runners-up, the Mkackhas’ aim was the trophy…the only one missing from their cabinet…nothing less would do.

Powered by experienced players like Chokri El Ouaer, Tarek Thabet, Ayadi Hamrouni and budding talents like Radhi Jaidi and Sofiane Melliti, Esperance had a bumpy road to the final, where they eventually met another Angolan powerhouse—Primeiro de Agosto.

They were caught cold in the opening seconds of the first leg by Teka, but answered through Jaidi, before taking a two-goal advantage via the Black Pearl Hamrouni and Lotfi Laaroussi.

The Blood & Gold landed in the military airport of Luanda with an encouraging but fragile two-goal lead.

Days after their reported recovery session on their hotel roof, the Mkachkha entered the Citadela for the second leg, where 60,000 fans—and an unknown number of paratroopers—were waiting for them.

In an electric atmosphere, Primeiro Agosto controversially took the lead courtesy of Makaya Nzilulu (who later joined Esperance), with Ayadi Hamrouni failing to level on the day with a remarkable miss moments later.

In 1998,Espérance Tunis became the first African team to win all CAF competitions after winning the 1998 African Cup Winners' Cup.1994 CAF ,1995 CAF Supercup,1995 Afro-Asian Cup,1997 CAF Cup & 1998 African Cup Winners’ Cup. #Taraji100 pic.twitter.com/BFoyMpy2bq — Lotfi Wada (@LotfiWada) January 15, 2019

Esperance appeared to be on the ropes after coming out after the break, when Hassan Gabsi was dismissed.

Playing with a man down, Esperance had no choice but to defend their fragile lead, although their strategy looked not to have paid off when they conceded a dubious penalty after the ball rebounded of Jaidi’s back.

El Ouaer proved himself to be the man for the big occasion with a fine save to keep the Tunisians’ heads above water, and his stop also prompted the visitors to swell in confidence.

Melliti’s late deflection gave Esperance a 1-1 draw on the day, and a 4-2 aggregate triumph.

"Dear Esperance fans, we've finally won all the African trophies possible" said an emotional el Ouaer in a post match interview.

Esperance had achieved an unprecedented Grand Slam (Champions League, CAF Cup, Afro-Asian Super Cup, African Cup Winners Cup, CAF Super Cup) in just five years; a memorable feat which prompted magazine Jeune Afrique to dub the side ‘The Ogre of Africa’.