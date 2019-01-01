African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Zidane wants Achraf Hakimi back from Borussia Dortmund loan

Zidane wants Hakimi back from Dortmund loan

boss Zinedine Zidane has approached the club management for the early return of Achraf Hakimi from his loan spell, according to AS.

Hakimi joined Dortmund last summer on a two-year loan deal and was impressive with three goals and seven assists in 28 games before damaging his metatarsal.

The temporary stay in is expected to end in 2020 but Zidane wants the international back in his squad to provide competition for Marcelo at the left-back position.

Earlier this month, Hakimi expressed his desire to return to the Santiago Bernabeu as quickly as possible.

PSG eyeing Koulibaly move

PSG are considering an offer of €170m to land centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and his teammate Allan in the summer, TMW reports.

The Parisians are set to reinforce their defensive ranks with the highly-rated international who is attracting interests from around the world.

Though Koulibaly is still under contract with the Stadio San Paolo outfit until June 2023, PSG want him to succeed 34-year-old Thiago Silva.

PSG open Pepe talks

champions PSG have started talks with rivals over the signing of talisman Nicolas Pepe, according to Yahoo Sport.

The Ivorian forward has contributed immensely to Lille's rise in the league standings with 20 goals and 11 assists in 35 league outings this season.

A fee around €50 million is said to be asking price with , , Milan and also monitoring the 23-year-old.

release Odubajo

Championship club Brentford have released right-back Moses Odubajo after his contract with the club expired.

The 25-year-old Anglo-Nigerian was a consistent performer for Brentford who finished their Championship campaign in the 11th place.

Odubajo played 35 games across all competitions for the Bees this season.

