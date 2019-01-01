African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Roma contact Arsenal for Elneny

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Roma contact Arsenal for Elneny

Roma have approached Arsenal over the availability of Egypt international Mohamed Elneny who has struggled for game time this season, Tuttomercatoweb reports.

Roma are ready to sign the 26-year-old on loan with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Elneny has made just a single Premier League appearance for the Gunners so far this season.

West Ham reject Fiorentina's bid for Obiang

West Ham United have turned down a €10m bid from Fiorentina for midfielder Pedro Obiang, SkySports report.

With Carlos Sanchez and Jack Wilshere still injured, the Hammers would only reconsider a deal to sell the Equatorial Guinea international if they are able to secure a replacement.

Everton line up move for Gueye's replacement

Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias as become a £25million transfer target for Everton as they prepare to lose Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Sun , the Toffees are desperate for a natural line-leader, allowing Richarlison to play in a slightly wider role.

PSG are keen on signing Gueye as the piece that will replace Adrien Rabiot at the club.

Watford keen on Kamano

Watford are interested in signing Bordeaux attacker Francois Kamano this month, according to Daily Mail.

The Hornets are looking at a move for the versatile winger who has notched eight goals in the Ligue 1 this campaign to strengthen their attacking options as they push for a place in Europe.

Watford are seventh in the Premier League table and are unbeaten in their last three league outings.

Cardiff monitor red-hot Samatta

Cardiff City have made known their interest in Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.

Daily Mail claims that the Bluebirds who are seeking new additions have tabled a £13m offer for the 26-year-old to hijack his move to Schalke 04.

The Tanzania international leads the scorer's chart in the Belgian First Division A with 15 goals from 20 matches.

Crystal Palace target Nigerian duo

Crystal Palace are ready to strengthen their squad this month with the signings of Chelsea's VIctor Moses and free agent John Obi Mikel, according to Teamtalk .

The Eagles are one of the several Premier League clubs interested in signing Mikel who has indicated his interest to return to Europe after terminating his contract with Tianjin Teda.

They are also interested in bringing their former academy star, Moses back on loan to Selhurst Park after struggling to earn a place in Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea squad.