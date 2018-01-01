African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: PSG line up £30million bid for Mario Lemina

PSG line up £30m bid for Lemina

PSG are lining up a £30million offer to sign Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina in January, the Sun reports.

The French giants consider the Gabon international as an alternative to Ajax wonderkid Frenkie de Jong to replace outgoing Adrien Rabiot.

Lemina joined Southampton from Juventus in the summer of 2017 and still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

No Leicester return for Slimani

Leicester City will not be recalling Algeria's Islam Slimani from his season-long loan at Fenerbahce, Leicester Mercury claims.

Slimani is having a difficult spell in the Turkish top-flight having scored just one league goal so far this season for the Yellow-Navy Blues who sit second from the bottom in the table.

Meanwhile, the Foxes are ready to decline the forward's return in January should Fenerbahce consider to end the unfruitful contract with the 30-year-old.

Palace hopeful of Victor Moses return

Crystal Palace are hopeful of re-signing Victor Moses from Chelsea in next month's transfer window, according to London Evening Standard .

The 28-year-old started his career at the Selhurst Park having come up through the Eagles' youth system but departed for Wigan in 2010 due to the club's financial troubles.

Owing to his lack of playing time at Chelsea, the former Super Eagles player has been heavily linked with a return to Crystal Palace with Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham said to b monitoring the situation.

Demba Ba set for Turkey return

Shanghai Shenhua striker Demba Ba is set to make a return to the Turkish Super Lig in January.

Turkish daily Sabah claims that Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Wu Jingui’s side to take the former Chelsea and Newcastle United talisman on loan for the second half of the season.

Earlier this year, Ba featured in the Turkish top-flight with Goztepe before returning to China in June.

Besiktas eye Benatia

Besiktas are hoping to sign out-of-favour defender Medhi Benatia on loan from Juventus, according to Fanatik .

The Moroccan centre-back has dropped in Massimiliano Allegri's pecking order with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci leading the Old Lady’s defence mostly this season.

His lack of playing time for the Italian champions has attracted Arsenal and Barcelona who are reportedly monitoring his situation at the Allianz Stadium.

Benatia is still under contract with Juventus until 2020 but the Black Eagles are looking to sign him as a temporary replacement for Pepe.

Lazio target Trezeguet

Kasimpasa winger Mahmoud Trezeguet has become a transfer target for Serie A side Lazio.

Tuttomercato reports that the White and Sky Blues are willing to pay €6 million for Trezeguet’s services, but his Turkish club want at least €10 million to let him go.

The Egypt international has scored five goals and provided five assists in 16 games for the Apaches who are sixth in the Tuskish Super Lig

Newcastle linked with January move for Abraham

Newcastle United are set to rival Crystal Palace to sign Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham in January, the Northern Echo claims.

With his eye-catching performances in the Championship, Chelsea could recall the striker from his loan spell at Aston Villa and move him on permanently.

Rafa Benitez is looking to bolster his attacking options with Abraham who is among the Championship’s top goalscorers with 12 to his name this season.

Everton to offload Niasse

Everton are looking to sell striker Oumar Niasse in the January transfer window, with Cardiff City interested in the Senegalese forward.

Liverpool Echo reports that the Toffees are set to make a huge decision over the future of the 28-year-old who has not been included in Marco Silva's match day squad for the last 12 league matches.

Niasse has made just four substitute appearances so far and has seen game time limited due to Silva's preference for Richarlison, Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin upfront.

Man Utd scout Koulibaly ahead of January bid

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Napoli defender Kalibou Koulibaly, according to the Sun .

United recently had people in the stands watching the Senegalese centre-back in action for Napoli during their Champions League defeat to Liverpool last week.

Having conceded as many goals already this season as they did in the entirety of the last campaign, the Red Devils are in search for defensive reinforcements this January and Koulibaly tops their wishlist.