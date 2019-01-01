African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester United make enquiry for Southampton’s Mario Lemina

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Man Utd make enquiry for Lemina

have shown interest to sign wantaway midfielder Mario Lemina this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils are in search of central midfielders after the departure of Ander Herrera and with Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford uncertain.

Lemina has told Southampton of his desire to leave the club after being dropped from the club’s pre-season tour squad.

Manchester United face competition from and for the Gabon international, who moved to the south coast from in 2017.

Adomah close to joining Forest

and forward Albert Adomah is currently having a medical in London with , Sky Sports has reported.

Adomah played 42 matches in all competitions last season and helped Aston Villa gain promotion to the Premier League with four Championship goals.

The Ghana international switched to the Villa Park from in 2016.

Seri in talks with

midfielder Jean Michael Seri has made contact with club Roma and would be happy to play in , according to his representative Franklin Mala.

Following the Cottagers’ relegation to the Championship, Seri is reported to be seeking for top-flight football this summer and his agent has buttressed the transfer links with his comments.

“My Italian partner and I spoke to Roma a couple of weeks ago. We’ll see how the situation evolves,” the agent told TeleRadioStereo, per Football Italia.

“He’d be happy to play in Serie A and Roma are a very good club.”

Article continues below

make Elneny approach

Bordeaux have shown interest to sign international Mohamed Elneny from Arsenal this summer, reports the Sun .

Elneny is expected to take a pay-cut from £55,000 wages in order to join the French side after struggling for playing time in Unai Emery's squad.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who joined Arsenal from in 2016, was restricted to just five Premier League starts in the 2018-19 campaign.