African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: John Obi Mikel agrees terms with Middlesbrough

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Mikel agrees terms with Middlesbrough

John Obi Mikel is on the verge of joining Championship club Middlesbrough on a short-term deal after agreeing personal terms.

The Telegraph reports that the move should be completed in the next 24 hours should the Super Eagles midfielder pass his medical.

The Nigeria captain has been in Middlesbrough for the past few days meeting but manager Tony Pulis was initially not interested in signing at first according to Gazette Live.

PSG make €25m offer for Gueye

Paris Saint-Germain have submitted a bid of €25m for Everton’s Idrissa Gueye, according to L’Equipe via SkySports .

With Marco Verratti set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Adrien Rabiot excluded from the squad and Lassana Diarra on the verge of retirement, the French giants are keen on signing the Senegal international.

Man City set to recall Adarabioyo

Manchester City are set to cut short Tosin Adarabioyo’s temporary spell at West Bromwich Albion.

Birmingham Mail reports the Premier League champions are looking to move him elsewhere this month after the 26-year-old has recently seen his playing time reduced in Darren Moore's squad.

Adarabioyo has made 20 league appearances including 16 starts in the Championship this season.

Napoli reject AC Milan’s offer for Diawara

Napoli have rejected an initial approach from AC Milan to sign Amadou Diawara, reports Calciomercato .

The Rossoneri are reported to have tabled a loan deal with an option to sign the Guinea international permanently in the summer.

The midfielder's future at the Stadio San Paolo has been subject to speculations due to interests from several clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

Article continues below

Leeds make approach for Abeid

Championship leaders Leeds United are interested in signing Mehdi Abeid and have approached Dijon over his signing this month, according to France Football .

The Algeria international's form has caught the eyes of Marcelo Bielsa despite Dijon’s struggles in the Ligue 1 this season.

The former Newcastle United attacker is set to be out of contract in June and the Reds mght want to cash in on him rather than lose him for nothing in the summer.