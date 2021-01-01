African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Ighalo to join Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab

Ighalo to join Saudi's Al Shabab

Former Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo is close to joining Saudi Arabian top-flight club Al Shabab on a permanent contract from Shanghai Shenhua, according to Sky Sports.

The deal is subject to medical examination and agreement of personal terms with the Saudi Arabia transfer window still active until February 7.

Last week, Ighalo brought an end to his year-long loan stay at Manchester United and he is set for another adventure in the Middle East.

Gueye turns down Newcastle offer

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye has turned down a loan offer from Newcastle United to remain in the French capital, reports L'Equipe.

The Senegal international is said to not be in haste despite his lack of regular playing time in Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Gueye has over three years left on his contract at PSG and he came off the bench as an 81st-minute substitute to make his 16th Ligue 1 appearance of the season in their 3-2 loss to Lorient on Sunday.

Sudanese club sign Lobi Stars defender

Al Merreikh have announced the signing of Nigeria's Aniyikaye Adeleye on a two-year deal from Nigeria Professional Football League club Lobi Stars.

🔴 Transfer Window Update | El Merreikh SC have confirmed the signing of Nigerian Central Defender Aniyikaye Adeleye form @LobiStars FC on two-year deal.

Welcome home ADELEYE.🙌 pic.twitter.com/vETNnjm2s7 — El Merreikh SC (EN) (@ElMerreikhSDN) January 31, 2021

The Sudanese giants have been active in the transfer market ahead of their participation in the Caf Champions League this season and they also signed Jamaica's Darren Mattocks and Uganda's Saidi Kyeyune on the same day.

Adeleye joins his compatriot Tony Edjomariegwe in Omdurman - who moved from Morocco's Moghreb Tetouan on Thursday.