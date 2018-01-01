African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Demba Ba set for Turkey return

Demba Ba set for Turkey return

Shanghai Shenhua striker Demba Ba is set to make a return to the Turkish Super Lig in January.

Turkish daily Sabah claims that Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Wu Jingui’s side to take the former Chelsea and Newcastle United talisman on loan for the second half of the season.

Earlier this year, Ba featured in the Turkish top-flight with Goztepe before returning to China in June.

Besiktas eye Benatia

Besiktas are hoping to sign out-of-favour defender Medhi Benatia on loan from Juventus, according to Fanatik.

The Moroccan centre-back has dropped in Massimiliano Allegri's pecking order with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci leading the Old Lady’s defence mostly this season.

His lack of playing time for the Italian champions has attracted Arsenal and Barcelona who are reportedly monitoring his situation at the Allianz Stadium.

Benatia is still under contract with Juventus until 2020 but the Black Eagles are looking to sign him as a temporary replacement for Pepe.

Lazio target Trezeguet

Kasimpasa winger Mahmoud Trezeguet has become a transfer target for Serie A side Lazio.

Tuttomercato reports that the White and Sky Blues are willing to pay €6 million for Trezeguet’s services, but his Turkish club want at least €10 million to let him go.

The Egypt international has scored five goals and provided five assists in 16 games for the Apaches who are sixth in the Tuskish Super Lig

Newcastle linked with January move for Abraham

Newcastle United are set to rival Crystal Palace to sign Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham in January, the Northern Echo claims.

With his eye-catching performances in the Championship, Chelsea could recall the striker from his loan spell at Aston Villa and move him on permanently.

Rafa Benitez is looking to bolster his attacking options with Abraham who is among the Championship’s top goalscorers with 12 to his name this season.

Napoli rejected Man Utd's £95m bid for Koulibaly

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed the Italian side rejected a £95million offer for Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly.

The centre-back has been linked with the Premier League struggles amid reports the Red Devils had a £91m bid turned down by Napoli ahead of the January transfer window.

Everton to offload Niasse

Everton are looking to sell striker Oumar Niasse in the January transfer window, with Cardiff City interested in the Senegalese forward.

Liverpool Echo reports that the Toffees are set to make a huge decision over the future of the 28-year-old who has not been included in Marco Silva's match day squad for the last 12 league matches.

Niasse has made just four substitute appearances so far and has seen game time limited due to Silva's preference for Richarlison, Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin upfront.

Premier League clubs line up for Pepe

Arsenal are leading several Premier League clubs in the race to sign Lille star Nicolas Pepe, according to L'Equipe via Fox Sports .

The Ligue 1 side are reportedly opened to offers for the Ivorian winger who is valued at £45m with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also interested.

Pepe has been a star performer in Ligue 1 this season, bagging 12 goals and registering six assists for Lille who are second in the table behind PSG.

Umar set to join Serie B club

Following the abrupt end of his loan spell at Ranger, Roma loanee Sadiq Umar is set to join Serie B side Perugia on loan for the remainder of the season.

Scottish Sun claims the Nigeria youth international is expected to complete his move to Italian club in the next 24 hours.

Man Utd scout Koulibaly ahead of January bid

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Napoli defender Kalibou Koulibaly, according to the Sun .

United recently had people in the stands watching the Senegalese centre-back in action for Napoli during their Champions League defeat to Liverpool last week.

Having conceded as many goals already this season as they did in the entirety of the last campaign, the Red Devils are in search for defensive reinforcements this January and Koulibaly tops their wishlist.

Palace monitor Tammy Abraham

Crystal Palace are targeting a January swoop for Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham, claims the Telegraph.

Abraham who is on loan at the Villa Park has been in blistering form for Dean Smith's side with 11 goals in 15 league matches this campaign.

His form has attracted Roy Hodgson’s side who have struggled to score 14 goals so far in the English top-flight.

Sadiq Umar responds to Rangers' exit

Rangers have given Roma loanee Sadiq Umar the green light to return Italy after just six months and the 21-year-old has dropped a message on social.

Umar had an underwhelming campaign in the Scottish side and did not score a goal in his five appearances for Steven Gerrard's side.

His departure is claimed to make way for the Light Blues to prepare a loan bid for Liverpool's Dominic Solanke.

Ancelotti to make decision on Diawara future

Napoli boss Carlos Ancelotti is set to decide on Amadou Diawara’s future at the club, Tutto Napoli reports.

Diawara, keen on regular first-team football, has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton and the Italian gaffer has been asked to decide if the 21-year-old leaves permanently or go out on loan in January.

The Guinean midfielder has made five starts and three substitute appearances in the Serie A this season.