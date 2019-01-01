African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bourssia Dortmund eye Wilfried Zaha as Pulisic replacement

Dortmund eye Zaha as Pulisic replacement

Borussia Dortmund are targeting a deal for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha to replace Christian Pulisic who will be joining Chelsea at the end of the season.

Bild reports that the Ivorian talisman has emerged as a summer transfer target for the Bundesliga leaders to fill the void left by the American winger.

Zaha has struggled to produce his best form this season and has not scored for the Eagles since the 1-0 win over Huddersfield on September 15.

Middlesbrough confirm Mikel signing

Championship side Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel until the end of the season.

The Nigeria international becomes Boro’s second signing of the January window as they continue their push to secure a place in the automatic promotion zone.

Solskjaer responds to Arsenal interest in Bailly

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not surprised by Arsenal interest in Cote d'Ivoire international Erc Bailly.

The Red Devils boss did not disclose whether the club would be willing to sell the centre-back who has been restricted to just eight Premier League appearances this term.

Arsenal & Fulham want Benatia

Arsenal and Fulham are interested in signing out-of-favour Juventus defender Medhi Benatia this month, according to Gazzetta dello Sport .

The London clubs are reported to be monitoring the Moroccan’s situation at the Allianz Stadium.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato reports that Qatari club Al Duhail have made a €10m valuation for the 31-year-old.

Moses set to join Fenerbahce on loan

Chelsea full-back Victor Moses is close to completing a loan move to Fenerbahce until the end of the season.

The Nigeria international has failed to make an impact under Maurizio Sarri, playing five times in all competitions.

He is nearing a move to help the Yellow Canaries who are in the danger of suffering relegation with only two points off the bottom of the Turkish Super Lig.

