African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Ahmed Musa set to join Super Lig club Karagumruk

Musa set to join Super Lig club Karagumruk

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is set to complete a free transfer to Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk in the coming hours, according to Fanatik.

The Karagumruk outfit are said to have beaten their rivals Galatasaray and Besiktas to the signing of Musa who spent the last three months in the Nigeria Professional Football League with Kano Pillars.

The move would mark a return to Europe for the 28-year-old who left Leicester City for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in 2018.

Saints in no rush to release Lemina

Southampton are in no hurry to release Mario Lemina despite growing interest in his services.

Foot Mercato stated that the Saints are calm about the Gabon international's future, even though he has less than a year left on his contract.

Lemina who spent last season on loan at Fulham is reportedly attracting interest from Nice, Watford, Newcastle United and Sevilla.

Napoli reject Man Utd's €30m bid for Koulibaly

Napoli have rejected a €30 million bid from Manchester United for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Gazzetta dello Sport .

The Serie A club are said to be demanding at least €50m for the Senegal captain who has two years left on his contract.

However, United face competition from their Premier League rivals for Koulibaly, with Rafael Benitez reportedly looking to reunite with the 30-year-old at Everton.

Mahrez in line for new Man City deal

Manchester City are set to keep Riyad Mahrez beyond 2023 with a new contract in the works, according to Manchester Evening News .

The Algeria captain is expected back at the City Football Academy on Monday and he would play a key role in the absence of players who featured in the European championship and Copa America this summer.

Back in 2018, Mahrez joined the Citizens on a five-year deal from Leicester City.

Aurier among Spurs players up for sale

Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier is among the players Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sell this transfer window, reports the Athletic .

Aurier is joined on the unwanted list by Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Toby Alderweireld.

Kongobia demands more playing time

Geoffrey Kondogbia is unhappy with his debut season at Atletico Madrid because of his limited playing time, according to Marca .

The Central African Republic international was signed as a replacement for Thomas Partey last year but he was restricted to just 774 minutes of football in the 2020-21 season.

The report added that the former Valencia midfielder is ready to consider his future at the club if the situation does not change in the new season.

Aluko training with Derby

Sone Aluko has started training with Wayne Rooney’s Derby County following the expiry of his contract at Reading.

The former Nigeria international was spotted in Rams’ training even though they are yet to offer him a contract.

Aluko spent four years at the Madejski Stadium and he scored six goals for the Royals in 93 Championship matches.

Another Ligue 1 club want Boga

Nice are set to battle Ligue 1 rivals Marseille and Serie A club Atalanta for the signing of Jeremie Boga, claims Foot Mercato .

The Eaglets are preparing an offer for Sassuolo who are demanding over €25 million for the Ivory Coast international.

Meanwhile, Atalanta have reportedly submitted a bid for Boga after previous unsuccessful attempts.