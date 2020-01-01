African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Watford close in on Troost-Ekong move

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

give up on Slimani chase

West Bromwich Albion have abandoned their pursuit of striker Islam Slimani, reports Sky Sports.

The Baggies were said to have held talks to sign the international but they have now turned their attention to other targets.

Slimani who spent last season on loan at has entered the final year of his contract at Leicester City.

More teams

Balde set for return

Monaco forward Keita Balde is set to return to the Serie A to join on a season-long loan.

According to Football Italia, Claudio Ranieri's side will pay €1 million for the temporary deal and they have the option to buy the international in June 2021 for a further €12m.

close in on Troost-Ekong move

defender William Troost-Ekong is on the verge of joining Championship club Watford.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Tutto Udinese claim the 27-year-old sent his farewell to his teammates with a dinner in a famous restaurant in Udine on Saturday evening.

The international moved to in 2018 from Bursaspor and he played 65 Serie A games in the last two campaigns.

reject Man City’s bid for Kounde

have had a €55 million bid for Beninese descent player Jules Kounde rejected by club Sevilla, according to Marca.

Article continues below

Pep Guardiola's side is in search of a centre-back and Kounde popped up on their radar after his fine debut season in the Spanish top-flight last season.

Sevilla want the Premier League club to pay the 21-year-old’s €90 million release clause instead, with the club director of football Monchi unwilling to sell.