African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Southampton to complete Salisu move from Real Valladolid

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

to complete Salisu move from

Southampton are set to announce the signing of Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu.

Daily Mail reported the Saints have reached an agreement to sign the Ghanaian centre-back for £10.9 million after his impressive debut campaign in .

The 21-year-old is expected to sign a four-year contract at Southampton, bringing an end to his three-year stay in Valladolid.

More teams

submit €25m bid for Zambo Anguissa

are considering a €25 million offer from Villarreal for the permanent signing of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, according to Sky Sports.

During his loan spell with the Spanish top-flight outfit, the midfielder established himself as a key player in the Yellow Submarine midfield with his contribution of two goals in 28 matches across all competitions.

Zambo Anguissa reportedly joined Fulham for €40m in 2018, but he left Craven Cottage last year following their relegation to the Championship to seek top-flight football in .

Article continues below

Man Utd keen on Kondogbia

are interested in signing midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, Foot Mercato has reported.

It is claimed that the 27-year-old is keen on a move to and could be available for as little as £20million with United expected to face competition from Hotspur.

Elsewhere, Le10 Sport disclosed Manchester United are monitoring the progress of PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye who was in fine form in last season.