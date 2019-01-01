African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Moses set for Chelsea return in January

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Victor Moses set for return in January

are ready to end Victor Moses temporary stay in following his unconvincing performances this term, according to the Sun.

The Nigerian forward left Chelsea for an 18-month loan in Istanbul last January but has struggled for form this season, scoring a goal in four games so far.

A muscular injury earlier this season ruled him out for a few weeks but Fenerbahce are now considering the termination of the loan deal before its expiry at the end of the 2019-21 season.

to accept £69m for Koulibaly

Napoli are ready to accept a cut-price of £69 million for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Il Mattino has reported via Daily Mail.

Napoli's string of poor results is considered to be a factor for the lowered transfer fee, with Carlo Ancelotti's side placed seventh in the table with just five wins after 12 league matches.

The £69m asking price comes as a boost for several European heavyweights after Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed he rejected £91m for the Senegalese centre-back.

Masuaku holds showdown talks with Pellegrini

DR Congo defender Arthur Masuaku held talks with manager Manuel Pellegrini about his future at the club.

Football Insider reports Pellegrini has assured him of his place in the team and a likely recall if he improves on his performances in training.

Since his sending off against in September, Masuaku has only played a game (against ) for the Hammers which has left himself frustrated.

The 26-year-old penned a new long-term deal in the summer, which ties him to the London Stadium until the summer of 2024.