African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Manchester City relaunch interest in Koulibaly

Man City relaunch interest in Koulibaly

have reignited their interest in centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly following their exit from the Uefa .

Talksport claims City are preparing to offer as much as £63 million for the 29-year-old but it does not meet Napoli's valuation of £81m.

to complete Cisse swoop

Besiktas are close to completing the signing of Papiss Cisse on a free transfer.

According to NTV Spor, the Black Eagles have offered the Senegalese star a two-year contract with the option of an additional year.

Cisse, who is currently a free agent, scored 26 goals for Alanyaspor last season before his contract expired at the end of July.

Reading give condition for Ejaria deal

Reading manager Mark Bowen revealed the financial situation of the club will determine the signing of forward Ovie Ejaria.

The Anglo-Nigerian joined the Royals on loan last summer with the Championship club having an obligation to make the deal permanent at the end of the 2019-20 season.

PSG, Dortmund & want Zaha

, and Monaco are interested in signing winger Wilfried Zaha, according to Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old is reportedly keen to leave Selhurst Park and the club are prepared to release him for the right price.

Zaha, who has three years left on his Palace contract, is believed to be interested in playing Champions League football.