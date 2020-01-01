African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Man City legend Yaya Toure close to joining Brazil's Botafogo

Toure close to joining Brazilian side Botafogo

Brazilian club Botafogo are close to completing the signing of former and midfielder Yaya Toure, according to Globo Esporte.

The 36-year-old played in 's League One last year on a short-term deal and he helped Qingdao Huanghai gain promotion to the after winning the second division title.

Both parties are reportedly close to agreeing on a deal that could see Toure play in South America for the first time and also unite with Japanese forward Keisuke Honda in the Brazilian top-flight club.

Partey in talks for new Atletico contract

Thomas Partey has confirmed ongoing talks between his representatives and over the renewal of his deal in the Spanish capital.

Partey wants to continue his extend his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano with his current contract expected to expire in June 2023.

"My agent is talking to [Atletico Madrid]. Sometimes we know that we don't always have what we want and I hope everything goes well,” the midfielder said, per Marca.

to hand Saka long-term deal

Arsenal are ready to hand teenage sensation Bukayo Saka a new five-year deal that will see his current wages of £3,000-a-week increased tenfold, according to the Sun.

The Anglo-Nigerian has been impressive so far this season and has provided the most assists [8] than any Arsenal player this campaign.

The 18-year-old has 18 months left on his current deal and is attracting interest from and .