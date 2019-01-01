African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Le Havre table improved contract for Bony

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Le Havre table improved contract for Bony

Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre have proposed an improved contract to former Wilfried Bony after he left the club in disappointment.

Sportmania revealed the forward who has been without a club since May, left Le Havre in disappointment after 10 days of trials due to the nature of the contract offered.

Following the review of his salary and bonuses attached if Le Havre gain promotion to , Bony is expected to make a decision in the coming days.

target Konate move

Brighton and Hove Albion have indicated interest in signing ' Senegalese forward Moussa Konate, according to Foot Mercato .

The Premier League club have their sights on Konate as an option to strengthen their frontline and Amiens are said to be demanding €10 million for the 26-year-old who has two years left on his contract.

The international has missed a sizeable chunk of the season due to a thigh injury but he has scored a goal in his last three outings.

fighting for Nketiah stay

Leeds United are trying to convince not to cut short Eddie Nketiah's loan at the club in January.

The Championship outfit are in danger of losing the Ghanaian descent who is yet to start a league match this season, after Hotspur recalled Jack Clarke who made just one substitute appearance this term.

"We are endeavouring to convince Eddie and the technical team at Arsenal that the coaching environment at Elland Road is still the best choice for his long-term development," Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear was quoted as saying by the Mirror .

Nketiah has come off the bench to make 15 Championship appearances this season and he has three goals to his name.

Faraj set for return

Lille are set to recall 20-year-old Imad Faraj from his loan spell at Portuguese side Beleneses.

Faraj who is of Algerian and Moroccan descent has only played 60 minutes of football in four matches this season.

France Football reported that he will return to Christophe Galtier's squad in January with a temporary move to Ligue 2 also on the cards.