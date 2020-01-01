African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Everton to offload Iwobi after summer spending spree

reject Sheffield Utd’s bid for Balogun

Arsenal have rejected 's £3 million bid for Anglo-Nigerian striker Folarin Balogun, according to Daily Mail.

The Gunners are said to be demanding at least £15m for the 19-year-old who is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Balogun is yet to agree a new contract with Arsenal after they turned down a £5m offer from in January.

to offload Iwobi after summer spending spree

Alex Iwobi could be shown the exit door at after the Toffees' big spending spree this summer, claims the Telegraph.

The international, who moved to Merseyside from Arsenal last year, joins DR Congo’s Yannick Bolasie on the list of players who might be offloaded before the transfer window closes on October 5.

Iwobi was left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad on Sunday as Everton began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at .

Zaha to remain at due to £45m asking price

Wilfried Zaha might remain at Selhurst Park this season with Crystal Palace insisting on £45 million for his release, reports the Sun.

No clubs are currently willing to meet the current asking price of £45m for the 27-year-old, after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted football’s finances.

The Ivorian winger has expressed his desire to play in the Uefa but no formal offer has been tabled amid reported interest from and .

Brentford to accept £25m for Benrahma

Brentford are ready to release talisman Said Benrahma if their £25 million valuation is met.

According to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace are expected to submit a bid for the 25-year-old who contributed 17 goals and 10 assists in the Bees' amazing run in the Championship last season.

The Premier League club are set to beat rivals , Arsenal and in the transfer pursuit, by meeting with Benrahma's representatives on Wednesday.

Olympiacos & Betis interested in Boufal

Greek giants Olympiacos and outfit are interested in signing winger Sofiane Boufal, according to One Football.

Olympiacos are reportedly ready to match the Saints' £4m asking price for international as they reinforce to qualify for this season's Uefa Champions League.

On the other hand, Real Betis are looking to take the 26-year-old on loan for the 2020-21 season after his impressive outing at two years ago.

Afobe agrees to join Trabzonspor

forward Benik Afobe has agreed to join Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor for a season, according to the Sun.

The DR Congo international was missing in action as the Potters settled for a goalless draw against in Saturday's Championship game.