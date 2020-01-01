African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Bayer Leverkusen refute interest in Ajax goalkeeper Onana

refute interest in goalkeeper Onana

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has denied reports that the outfit are interested in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

On Sunday, Dutch outlet Voetbal International claimed Leverkusen submitted a €20 million bid for the international who is reportedly on ’s transfer wish list.

"Lukas played a good season. We have a good keeper. Onana is not an issue,” Rolfes told Kicker.

The 24-year-old has been in Amsterdam since he left in 2015, and he has two years left on his contract.

to open talks for Maja

Rangers are set to open talks with over the potential transfer of Nigerian forward Josh Maja.

Scottish Sun claims that the former Sunderland attacker might be a replacement for Alfredo Morelos who is closing in on a move to .

Maja joined the Girondins on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2019 and he contributed six goals and two assists during the 2019-20 campaign.

PSG, Bayern battle for Camavinga

and PSG are ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga, according to AS.

Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on their finances, Madrid might not be making any big signings this summer but Camavinga's entourage are not interested in waiting for a year before his big move.

Camavinga is said to be frustrated by Rennes’ delay in offering him a new contract after helping them progress to next season’s qualification round.

Man City promise Adarabioyo first-team action

are set to offer Tosin Adarabioyo a new long-term contract with the assurance of first-team football, according to 90 min.

The Anglo-Nigerian is back in Manchester after his impressive loan stint at where he scored three goals in 35 Championship outings.

Adarabioyo has just a year left on his current deal with the Citizens and several Premier League have been making enquiries about his availability this summer.