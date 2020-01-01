WC Qualification Africa

Africa reacts to 2022 World Cup draw on social media

After the draw took place on Thursday we take a look at how the rest of the continent reacted on social media

There were a few surprises following the draw to map the African nations' route to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday 21 January in Cairo, Egypt

The draw saw the 14 first-round winners and the 26 highest-ranked African nations drawn into ten groups of four. 

Amongst the few surprises was confirmation that either Cameroon or Ivory Coast will miss out on Qatar after the two were drawn against each other in Group D alongside Mozambique and Malawi

The Indomitable Lions have represented Africa at a record seven World Cups, while Ivory Coast have made three appearances and African fans had their share of thoughts on this contest. 

 

In another group that features two teams that have both played at the global spectacle, South Africa face familiar foes after they were drawn in Group G alongside Southern African neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia for a place in Qatar. 

Some South African's have chosen to remain optimistic while others have decided to focus on the 2026 World Cup following reports that there could be an increase in African slots. 

 

Elsewhere, Ugandans welcomed their draw while this is how the rest of the continent reacted to the draw: 

