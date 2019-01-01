Afcon: Abdul Majeed Waris and Jordan Ayew headline reaction to Ghana's squad announcement

Many took to social media platforms to express their opinions on the Black Stars' final party for the continental tournament

As expected, social media was thrown into a frenzy upon 's unveiling of their final 23-man squad for the upcoming in .

Currently camping in the United Arab Emirates, coach James Kwesi Appiah's roster, whittled down from 28, featured a few surprises.

FC striker Abdul Majeed Waris could not make the final squad, leading to speculation that he boycotted a team meeting in anger.

USA-based Ebenezer Ofori, who played at the last Afcon in Gabon, was also cut off but there was a place for striker Jordan Ayew, who scored only one league goal last season.

goalkeeper Felix Annan is the only Ghana-based player in the team headed for , following the exclusion of teammate Abdul Safiu Fatawu and defender Mohammed Alhassan.

Ghana U-23 captain Yaw Yeboah was the last casualty of Appiah's final call.

Below are some reactions from Twitter upon announcement of the team set to face , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the June 21-July 19 championship:



CONFUSION: Angry Majeed Waris boycotts meeting to announce his Black Stars axing for AFCON.......................GSN — tonybebli (@TBebli) June 11, 2019

..it’s never true that @warisgh10 boycotted a meeting. Both players wish the Black Stars all the best in Egypt. It’s GHANA FIRST, all other matters are not necessary at this moment. LONG LIVE BLACK STARS, LONG LIVE GHANA @SaddickAdams @DeSheikh1 @OtiAdjei @garyalsmith — YUSSIF CHIBSAH (@CHIBSONY17) June 11, 2019

I’m truly excited for @van_felix12. If any one local player deserved a slot in the Black Stars, it’s him. Consistent and proven at Kotoko and that’s just as big as it gets from home. Congrats and all the best champ! pic.twitter.com/jkI4QHfo4O — Nyfa 🇬🇭 (@Kotokovski) June 10, 2019

Hearts of Oak defender Mo Alhassan on his exit from Black Stars:"First of all, I won't say I feel bad because even being here I am very happy."I am going back home to work even very harder and I know and believe in myself that, in the next call-up I will be included in the squad. pic.twitter.com/9BzG2f1ukO — Enock Kobina Essel (@kobinaessel39) June 11, 2019

I can coach black stars better than Akwasi apaaih tweeeaaaaaaaa No Formula

No direction, just go and play what u know apuuuu — DJ VybzGh (@DjVybzGh) June 11, 2019

Jordan Ayew in the 23 Black Stars final squad is still beating my imaginations. — FEELINGS OUTNOW! ❤️️🌹 (@TonkraGH) June 10, 2019

I'm not a prohet or being "prophetic",but I'm beginning to see into the @AFCON2019 already in regards to the black stars....a chance to clear the air.......redeem the lost name.. — Kelvin Poku Boateng (@kelvinnoble2) June 10, 2019

If this Black Stars team can put all differences aside and become a true brotherhood



A tribe



With a good keeper of the vision — The Fundamentals (@KojoNketsia) June 10, 2019

"Based on what what I've witnessed from the Black Stars training I have no doubt that these boys will win the trophy"



- GTV's Kwabena Yeboah. — GARIBA RAUBIL (@GRAUBIL) June 10, 2019