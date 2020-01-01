Afcon 2022 qualifiers: Andre Ayew out of Ghana's away clash with Sudan

The Swansea City man will not be in action for the Black Stars in Omdurman on Tuesday

will be without influential captain Andre Ayew for Tuesday’s 2022 qualifier away against Sudan.

The 30-year-old was initially named in a 23-man squad published on the Ghana Football Association’s official website on Sunday for the trip to North Africa but has had to withdraw after failing a late fitness test.

His absence will be a heavy blow for the Black Stars, having scored twice in each of his last appearance for the West Africans, including in Thursday’s 2-0 triumph over Sudan in a Group C matchweek three qualifier.

“Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the trip to Sudan for the second leg of the 2022 Afcon qualifier due to injury,” the GFA have announced on their official website.

“The midfielder suffered a muscle strain at the team’s training session on Saturday, ruling him out of the squad for the trip.

“Ayew scored a brace last Thursday when Ghana hosted Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium for the first leg tie.

“He is expected to return to Swansea to undergo further tests to assess the extent of injury.

“The senior national team left Accra on Sunday morning to Sudan for the second leg tie which will be played in Omdurman on Tuesday.”

By Ayew’s withdrawal, Ghana are set to be without all three team captains for Tuesday’s tie.

First-vice captain Thomas Partey was the first to withdraw from the Black Stars’ October double-header after sustaining a thigh injury while in Premier League action for against last week.

goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Ghana’s second vice-captain, has also been excluded from the travelling party due to suspension by accumulation of yellow cards.

Ghana has also had to do without Amsterdam prodigy Mohammed Kudus, who picked up an injury during his club’s meeting with last month. Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Mohammed Baba also pulled out of the November games due to injury.

The Black Stars have, however, been boosted by the arrivals of midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp, Red Bull Salzburg ace Majeed Ashimeru and -based midfielder, who all missed Thursday’s match due to late camp arrival.

A win in Omdurman will secure CK Akonnor’s side qualification for the final Afcon tournament in .