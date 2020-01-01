Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kenya cannot risk coronavirus – Kimanzi

The Harambee Stars coach reveals they are ready to face the Islanders without some of their key players who are in Europe

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has stated he will use the players available when they take on Comoros in an (Afcon) qualifying match on March 25.

are among the African nations that have been affected by the deadly coronavirus with most of their Europe-based players set to miss the vital qualifier set for Kasarani Stadium.

As exclusively reported by Goal on Saturday, Japanese-based striker Michael Olunga will miss the match alongside Algerian-based player Masoud Juma.

"That is a major concern but you see we cannot take a risk when it comes to health issues because sports is all about health and for you to perform at a high level you need to be very fit and healthy,” Kimanzi told Goal at Kasarani after the team’s first training session on Monday.

“If there is anything to do with some health security information I don’t think there is anything we can do about it.

“We have to work with what we have depending on the situation because it is a situation everyone is far much aware of and we have to work with what we have and is available.”

On why he summoned a squad of only 16 local-based players, Kimanzi said: “We started with a smaller group, 16 players for reasons that are very well known because we have also other players who will join the camp in the next two weeks.

“It is impossible within the qualifies to have enough time for training but this time we have lost more time but again the thing is it is not only Kenya but all the teams and that is why we have not invited a huge number of local-based players because we are not sure if they can gel together quickly.”

Last week, the Kenyan Government banned flights from specific countries that are affected by the COVID-19 virus as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus in Kenya.

Apart from Olunga and Juma, other notable players in Europe include Johanna Omollo, Ayub Timbe, Eric Ouma, Eric Johanna, Joseph Okumu, Victor Wanyama and Ismael Gonzalez.