Afcon 2019: Uganda should not get carried away with win, says coach Sebastien Desabre

The Cranes will now face a wounded Warriors of Zimbabwe in their second match of Group A

head coach Sebastien Desabre says his charges should not get carried away after their 2-0 win against DR Congo in their opener on Saturday.

Goals from Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Okwi were enough to hand the East African side their first win in the competition since 1978.

With Zimbabwe coming up next, the Frenchman has warned his charges against over excitement which might lead to their downfall.

"We have to work harder because there are two big games ahead, Zimbabwe and . We have our plans. We know that you need a minimum of four points to reach the next round. We only have three points now and the players know that," Desabre told Goal.

"We will take a rest, train tomorrow (Sunday). To claim a point against Zimbabwe and against won't be easy and then the three points we have already. The opponents are not easy sides."

The Frenchman says he was not surprised with the outcome of Saturday's game because his charges were well prepared.

"The players did very well. They were motivated even before the game and showed that they have quality. I am happy for them. They have been working for a long time," he continued.

Article continues below

"We had a good qualifying campaign, so it's not a surprise. Well, we did nothing exceptional today (Saturday). We just won our first match. You have to win more to be able to progress. Our objective is to qualify from the Group stage."

The win against DR Congo took the Cranes to the top of Group A with three points, ahead of hosts Egypt, who defeated Zimbabwe by a solitary goal on Friday night.

The Pharaohs will play the on Wednesday as Cranes entertain Zimbabwe Warriors on match day two.