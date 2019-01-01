Afcon 2019: Tunisia mental fitness trainer, David Marcel dismissed by federation

The federation accused him of 'exceeding his functions' and interfering in 'technical choices' when confirming his departure

The Football Federation (FTF) have confirmed the sacking of David Marcel, the mental trainer for the Carthage Eagles.

In an official statement, the federation complained the sacked trainer had 'exceeded his functions' and also failed to properly prepare the players mentally for their group stage matches at the ongoing 2019 (Afcon).

While fellow North African countries, , and host , secured maximum points in the group stage, the Carthage Eagles squeezed into the Round of 16 after they played another uninspiring draw against Mauritania on Tuesday.

“We thank the specialist in mental preparation of the national team David Marcel.” the statement on the Tunisia Football Federation official website read.

“The Frenchman has exceeded his functions by interfering in the technical choices during the tournament without ensuring his main task, in this case, the mental preparation of the players.”

While Tunisia try to put their house in order, they have a mouth-watering clash ahead of them in the Round of 16 with the Black Stars of .

In a total of seven meetings, the Black Stars have won six and drawn one against the Carthage Eagles.

Co-incidentally Ghana met Tunisia en route to winning all their four Africa Cup of Nations titles in1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.

Coach Kwesi Appiah's men will face their familiar opponents on Monday, July 8 at the Ismailia Stadium.