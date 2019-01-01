Afcon 2019: The past doesn't hold much importance - Morocco coach Herve Renard on Ivory Coast clash

The accomplished tactician has opened up ahead of his side's second game at the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt

head coach Herve Renard says coaching will always be a good memory for him, but his primary focus is now with the Atlas Lions.

The French trainer is looking for his third (Afcon) title after leading Zambia and Ivory Coast to glory in the past.

"I'm not Morocco's trump card. I'm lucky to be the coach of a Morocco team with quality players," Renard said.

Morocco and Ivory Coast will meet at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Friday having defeated Namibia, and respectively in their first games.

"In my career, I had the good fortune to be the coach of this Ivory Coast...I've simply been lucky to be in the right place at the right time, and the Ivory Coast will always be a magnificent memory," he added.

"If I had a secret I would try to put it in place tomorrow, but each game against the Ivory Coast is more than difficult," said the manager.

Despite having already claimed a victory over The Elephants as Morocco coach back in the 2017 Afcon in Gabon, Renard explained that facing a star-studded Ivorian side is always a challenge.

Article continues below

"The past doesn't hold much importance. We have to focus on the game tomorrow which isn't just any group game. I think the goal of the two teams is to go much further in the competition," continued the former coach.

"The most important thing is the qualification. Of course, it's often preferable to finish in the first place but sometimes you don't get to choose, especially in a top-level battle in Africa like this one," concluded the 50-year-old.