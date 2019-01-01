Afcon 2019: Super Eagles know how to play Algeria - Mikel

The Eagles captain has reiterated his conviction that the Desert Foxes can fall in Cairo on Sunday, while reminiscing on their 2016 win

Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel has asserted they are not panicky ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) duel with Algeria because they have beaten the same team before.

The Desert Foxes with all their star players lost 3-1 to at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on November 12, 2016.

They, however, won the return leg 3-0 by default after Fifa awarded the Desert Foxes three points as a result of Nigeria fielding an ineligible player, Shehu Abdullahi after the game had ended in a 1-1 draw.

“We have to keep our heads calm and be ready for the next game,” Mikel told the media.

“We don’t have to celebrate too much because there is still so much to do. We have beaten before.

“We did so (over) two years ago during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Uyo. We know how to play against them and we will hopefully win the game. Just like I told you, we have beaten them before and we are ready for a repeat.”

Mikel is yet to taste action in the last two games since his return from the injury he sustained against Madagascar last month.