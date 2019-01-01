Afcon 2019: Senegal will play final in honour of Kalidou Koulibaly - Badou Ndiaye

The Lions of Teranga promise to win the 32nd edition Afcon for the suspended defender when they take on Algeria in the final

midfielder Badou Ndiaye has revealed the team will give the best against in the final to honour suspended defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The centre-back is ruled out of Friday's match after accumulating two yellow cards in three games.

Ndiaye admitted it is painful to lose the defender in such an important match because of his value to the team, but reiterated the Teranga Lions will do their best in his absence.

Article continues below

“It is a pity Kalidou Koulibaly will not be playing (due to card accumulation). He is a key player in the group. He contributes a lot. But we will also be playing for him, to honour him," Ndiaye told Seneweb.

“Each player gave his best no matter how small and, now, the most important thing is that we are through to the final. We will do everything to win.”

Senegal are aiming to win their maiden Afcon title, while Algeria have reached the final for the first time since 1990.