Afcon 2019: Samatta apologises for ‘letting Tanzania down’
Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta has apologised to his countrymen after they were eliminated from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Taifa Stars lost 3-2 to Kenya in Thursday’s Group C game, their second defeat of the tournament, which ruled them out of contention for a spot in the knockout stage.
Despite leading twice in the encounter, Emmanuel Amuneke’s men failed to protect an early lead, allowing their East African neighbours to launch a comeback and claim the victory.
The Genk forward, on behalf of the Taifa Stars - who returned to the tournament after a 39-years absence - has appealed to Tanzanians to forgive them for the failure.
“We played well especially in the first-half but collapse somewhere in the second-half,” Samatta told the media.
“It really pains to lose this way and on behalf of my fellow players I apologise to Tanzanians for letting them down.”
Tanzania now face already-qualified Algeria in their final group game at the 30 June Stadium on Monday.