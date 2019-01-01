Afcon 2019: Sadio Mane will continue to take Senegal’s penalty - Aliou Cisse

The Liverpool attacker missed his second spot-kick in two games but the Teranga Lions boss has vowed to stick with his penalty-taker

coach Aliou Cisse has insisted Sadio Mane will continue to take penalties despite missing from the spot for the second time in the tournament during their 1-0 victory over on Friday.

The man and winner did, however, score his team's winner in the 15th minute to help the Teranga Lions progress to the quarter-final stage of the competition at the Cairo International Stadium.

However, the 27-year-old had a chance to double his side’s lead in the 61st minute from the penalty spot but his kick was saved by goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Mane, who has now scored Senegal’s last three goals at the , also saw his spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Patrick Matasi in their 3-0 victory over the Harambee Stars during their last Group C game on Monday.

But the 43-year-old manager still has confidence in the penalty-taking ability of the forward.

“We trust Sadio Mane much and he was one of the reasons we qualified today. He will remain number one for penalties,” Cisse told Caf's official website.

On their victory over Uganda, he said: “Uganda game was tough as there are no small teams anymore in Africa. All teams can win and we have to be always ready.”

Senegal will take on Benin in the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations and Cisse has called for a solid preparation from his side.

“We have to prepare well for the next game. We are a team that looks for win whoever our opponent is.”

Victory over Benin will see the Teranga Lions progress to the semi-final of the biennial tournament and brighten their chance of winning the trophy for the first time in their history.