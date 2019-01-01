Afcon 2019: Nigeria camp in disarray as players protest unpaid bonuses ahead of crunch Guinea game

Super Eagles players boycotted Tuesday’s pre-match conference and could boycott Tuesday evening’s training

’s preparation for Wednesday’s (Afcon) tie with Guinea suffered a setback as a bonus row took centre stage.

The Super Eagles laboured to a hard-fought win over Burundi in their first game and could earn a ticket to the Round of 16 should they triumph over the National Elephants in Alexandria.

However, Gernot Rohr’s men went on to complain about their unpaid bills.

Ahead of Guinea clash, d @NGSuperEagles camp is in confusion as players protest unpaid bonuses since #TotalAFCON2019 camping started. Only coach Rohr attended Tuesday’s pre-match conf & he confirmed ds disgraceful development "D players had 2 stay back for an important meeting." — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) June 25, 2019

Ahmed Musa failed to show up for Tuesday’s pre-match conference ahead of the Guinea match, but the Al-Nassr player preferred to stay back with his colleagues for a ‘crucial’ player’s meeting at the Helnan Palestine Hotel.

"The player showed solidarity and had to stay back for an important meeting,” said coach Rohr when quizzed by the media.

Unpaid bonuses are not new in Nigerian football. First, it was the Nigeria U20 team who embarked on a sit-in protest and refused to leave after their elimination from the Fifa U20 World Cup in .

Recently, the Nigeria women’s senior national team, which was kicked out of the Women’s World Cup in , declined to leave their hotel until all outstanding bonuses were paid – a claim the NFF denied, insisting Thomas Dennerby’s ladies were not owed.

Goal reached out to a top source of the country’s football house in and has been assured that the players would be settled before they take on Paul Put’s team at the Alexandria Stadium.

The three-time African champions top Group B with three points. They are two points above Guinea who were forced to a 2-2 draw by debutants Madagascar on Saturday.