Afcon 2019: Namibia will do their best to finish Group D campaign with a bang - Ricardo Mannetti

The retired midfielder has indicated he will make changes as the Brave Warriors eye their first-ever victory in the Afcon finals

Namibia head coach Ricardo Mannetti says his charges will do their best to finish their 2019 Group D campaign with a bang.

The Brave Warriors succumbed to their second successive defeat in the continental tournament when they lost 1-0 to in Cairo on Friday.

Mannetti admitted that the defeat to Bafana Bafana put a serious dent in their hopes of reaching the knockout phase.

"A draw would have been okay but it was not to be and we move on although now it makes it very tough to us," Mannetti told the press after the encounter in the Egyptian capital.

In their final group game Namibia take on a wounded side, which suffered a 1-0 defeat to in their second Group D match in Cairo on Friday.

The Brave Warriors can only advance to the Round of 16 if they record a big victory against the Elephants on Monday, and other results go their way.

The Elephants, who are placed second on the group standings with three points, will look to influential midfielders Franck Kessie and Michael Seri, and forwards Nicolas Pepe, and Jonathan Kodjia to fire them into the last 16.

”We will be different and we remain positive to get something from the final group game against Ivory Coast," Mannetti continued.

"[They are] a top side with quality players that can win games.

"We still have a game to play and we will do our best to finish off with a bang."

Monday's clash will be the sixth meeting between Namibia and Ivory Coast.

Article continues below

Both teams have recorded two victories, while one match ended in a stalemate.