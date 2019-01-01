Afcon 2019: Namibia were all over South Africa - Hotto

The South Africa-based midfielder was surprised that Bafana Bafana's players were nervous in the first half of their game

Namibian winger Deon Hotto has stated his team's decision making in the final third let them down against .

The attacker also reflected on the fact most of the Brave Warriors' players did not have the necessary experience to compete at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect them to play the way they did. They were a bit shaky in the first half. We were all over them, but in the second half they came out stronger,” Hotto told the media.

The South African-based midfielder said their focus is now on facing the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in their final Group D match on Monday.

“Yeah…definitely, now it’s all about now. We need to go all out now and hope for the best. As a football player, you know when you beat your opponent that final touch, decision making is always a problem,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former Bloemfontein winger also shared his thoughts on the difference between playing for his country and for his club.

“It’s not about clicking…I had a good season with my club that is true but it’s now different. I am with the national team and we are facing different opponents, some of the players at my national team, we don’t train and play together. It’s always tricky,” he continued.

Article continues below

“For me, it’s a very tough question to answer. Remember we haven’t had the league in two seasons in Namibia and most of our players play at home. So it’s a bit difficult to answer but the coach is always trying to keep the national team together and come early for camp,” responded Hotto.

However, he said representing the Southern African side was an eye opener for him.

“For me, it was a very good experience for me, it’s a marvellous experience for me. Definitely, it makes you stronger and it brings you together with the best players that play in the EPL (English Premier League) and in the and definitely it is a good window for players to market themselves,” he concluded.