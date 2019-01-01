Afcon 2019: Musa leads Super Eagles players to celebrate Nigeria bronze medal win

Odion Ighalo’s first-half strike helped the Super Eagles to finish third in the biennial tournament, defeating the Carthage Eagles

players have reacted to their bronze medal win at the 2019 in .

Odion Ighalo’s strike ensured the Super Eagles clinched a 1-0 narrow victory over in the third/fourth-place playoff at the Al Salam Stadium on Wednesday.

The win over the Carthage Eagles secured the West Africans their eighth bronze medal in the tournament, becoming the team with the most third-place triumphs.

On the back of the achievement, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong who was named the man of the match, Kenneth Omeruo, John Ogu, Leon Balogun, Alex Iwobi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Abdullahi Shehu have taken to the social media to celebrate the feat.

Great performance guys nd am so happy to be part of this team 🙏 though we wanted the Gold but unfortunately got Bronze and thanks to every Nigerian fan for the support 🇳🇬🇳🇬🦅 pic.twitter.com/Ax8pZHtFhY — Etebo Karo (@etebo_karo) July 17, 2019