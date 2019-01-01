Afcon 2019: Mahrez relishing Algeria-Senegal final after Nigeria triumph

After helping ‎Djamel Belmadi’s men clip Super Eagles’ wings in Cairo Stadium, Mahrez is looking forward to the clash against Aliou Cisse’s team

’s Riyad Mahrez is relishing the prospect of facing in Friday’s final.

Having eliminated Cote d’Ivoire, the north Africans came up with another classy performance in form of a 2-1 win over with Mahrez scoring the winner.

Addressing media after receiving his Man of the Match prize, the 28-year-old is pleased to help his side triumph over Gernot Rohr’s men in a ’tough’ encounter.

And having scaled Super Eagles’ hurdle, he claims attention shifts to the title-decider against the Lions of Teranga.

“It was a very tough game today against a strong team,” Mahrez told media after receiving his Man of the Match award.

“We were one goal up and were in control before VAR’s decision – they scored the penalty and in the last minute we converted our free kick.

“We are very happy because to be in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations is something unbelievable.

“I think we have been very good in this tournament. We scored 12 goals and conceded two, that is the source of our confidence.

“We are looking forward to the final against Senegal. We played them in the group stage and we are expecting another tough game.”