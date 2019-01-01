Afcon 2019: Kenya bow out after Benin force draw against Cameroon

Harambee Stars have bowed out of the 2019 finals after Benin forced a 0-0 draw against in a match played on Tuesday.

’s chances of making it to the last 16 of the competition were left in tatters on Monday after they lost 3-0 to in their final Group C match.

The defeat meant that Kenya's chances of qualifying as one of the best group stage losers lied in the hands of Mali and Cameroon who were set to play their closest challengers Angola and Benin respectively.

However, Benin also had their own ideas as they managed to squeeze a barren draw against the Indomitable Lions meaning that they will now qualify to the knockout stages at the expense of Kenya.

By picking a point from Cameroon, Benin are now on three points but with a better goal difference effectively locking Kenya out irrespective of the results between Mali and Angola who collide from 10pm (EAT).

The best four losers after the Benin match are Guinea (4 points), DR Congo (3 points), and Benin (all on three points) in that order.

