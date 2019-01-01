Afcon 2019: 'It’s a dream come true' – Chukwueze revels after Man of the Match performance

Troost-Ekong was Super Eagles’ match-winner, but it was the Villarreal prodigy who was named player of the match after an attacking masterclass

Samuel Chukwueze has expressed his delight after he was named Man of the Match in ’s 2-1 win over .

Aside from getting Super Eagles’ first goal, the youngster who became 2019 Afcon’s youngest goalscorer put up a stout attacking display against Stuart Baxter’s men.

Also, Wednesday’s strike was the man’s first senior international goal and he has acknowledged it as a dream come true.

Samuel Chukwueze became the youngest scorer at the #TotalAFCON2019



An eagle on the rise for @NGSuperEagles 🦅pic.twitter.com/2gNZUxzdrL — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019

“I feel so happy to be named as Man-of-the-match because it has not been easy for me and the team. I have been working so hard,” Chukwueze told media.

“We pushed very hard to win the game because it wasn’t easy, but we thank God we won.

“This is my first international outing with the Super Eagles as well as my first senior goal. It is a dream come true for me. This makes me feel so happy and don’t know how to express it.”

Against , the 20-year-old was a second half substitute for Moses Simon – however he is ready to play for the country whenever he is called upon.

Article continues below

“It depends on what the coach wants and how he wants to play. Besides, all players are equal,” he continued.

“It was my turn today to start and I had to do my job. It may be the turn of another person to start the next game.”

Nigeria have qualified in nine of their 10 quarterfinal appearances at Afcon. Also, they have won their three encounters against South Africa in the championship's history.