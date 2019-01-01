Afcon 2019: Injured Tunisia striker Wahbi Khazri rested ahead of Ghana clash

The team doctors are sweating on the forward who has helped with one of the two goals scored by the Carthage Eagles at the tournament in Egypt so far

Injured striker Wahbi Khazri is in a race against time to be fit for Monday's 2019 (Afcon) Round of 16 clash with .

Khazri, who plays his club football with French side St Etienne, suffered a muscle injury during the Carthage Eagles’ last group phase match with Mauritania.

That tie ended in a barren draw but it was enough to secure the progress of coach Alan Giresse’s men.

According to the latest update given by Sohail Shemli, the team doctor for the Tunisia national team, Khazri has been told to rest.

“We have decided to give him a two-day rest with a special program in rehabilitation and physical therapy. He (Khazri ) is to resume his activity with the rest of the team by Saturday,” the Tunisia team doctor told the country’s football federation website

Khazri is an influential member of the Tunisia team, who many fans will want to be available for Monday’s clash with Ghana's Black Stars at Ismailia Stadium.

In a total of seven Afcon meetings, the Black Stars have won six and drawn one against the Carthage Eagles.