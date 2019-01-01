Afcon 2019: I think we played the best African team - Vasiljevic

The Tunisia team played poorly but were described as a strong rival by the Palancas Negras’ gaffer

Angola coach Srđjan Vasiljevic was satisfied with his team’s opening result at the 2019 (Afcon); especially as it was recorded against the ‘best African team’.

The Palancas Negras who are appearing in their eighth Afcon tournament and their first since 2013 on Monday held the Carthage Eagles to a 1-1 draw and Vasiljevic believes it was a good result for his team.

The Serbian coach in his post-match assessment described as a strong rival and perhaps the best African team.

"It was a very difficult and demanding game ... I think we played the best African team," the Angola coach told the media in .

"We had enormous difficulties in the preparation period but we faced a strong rival and got a good result."

While Angola will be happy with the one point gotten on Monday night, the North Africans, the second highest African team in the FIFA rankings were not happy with the outcome of the Group E opener.

Going forward, coach Vasiljevic is hopeful that he can build on this bright start to take Angola further than they have ever gone before in their seven previous Afcon appearances.

The Palancas Negras have been eliminated from their group in five of their seven previous appearances, including both of their last two.