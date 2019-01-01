Afcon 2019: Following Salah's illness Egypt have no physical problems – Aguirre

The Pharaohs boss believes his side is prepared to go the distance in their Round of 16 meeting with Bafana Bafana

manager Javier Aguirre is not worried about Saturday’s (Afcon) Round of 16 tie against .

The Pharaohs topped Group A with an unblemished record after picking up wins over Zimbabwe, DR Congo and .

They face off with a Bafana Bafana side that ended third in Group D but progressed as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Mexican coach doesn’t expect the pressure of the game to get to his side.

"Every day we train on our penalty shots during daily training," Aguirre said at the pre-match press conference.

"We are ready for the game physically as the team's performance has improved with each game we play. We have no physical problems against South Africa.

"Pressure in football is normal but have more pressure since they are the hosts of the tournament. We should achieve the title and we are working to do it."

When questioned about the host nation’s issues in attack, particularly with recent fitness issues of Mohamed Salah [cold], Ahmed Hassan Kouka [ankle] and Marwan Mohsen [fatigue], Aguirre seemed unbothered and focused on their run so far.

“We have no problems in the frontline, we scored five goals in three matches, which is good in football but we can't win with five goals every game.”

Furthermore, the experienced manager was full of praise for Saturday’s opponents, expecting them to be hard to breach.

"Our opponents are one of the most organized teams and you can see they have talented players, especially in the defence but the game can only end with only one winner,” he said.

“We will fight to reach the last eight.”

Egypt will continue their quest for an eighth Nations Cup crown, and a first since 2010 when they do battle with South Africa at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.