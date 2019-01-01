Afcon 2019 - EXTRA TIME: Mixed feelings as Ghana reacts to victory against Guinea-Bissau

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Black Stars' performance against Djurtus on Tuesday

may have beaten Guinea-Bissau 2-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the Round of 16 at the in , but their performance left few impressed.

After a dull, goalless first-half, the Black Stars turned things up a notch after recess as striker Jordan Ayew and ace Thomas Partey scored to seal the win.

Against an anticipated second-placed finish, which would have pitted them against arch-rivals in the next round, the Black Stars sensationally finished top of Group F due to 's goalless draw with Benin in the other Group F fixture on Tuesday, thereby avoiding the Nigeria showdown.

Ghana, who drew with Benin (2-2) and Cameroon (0-0) in their first two matches, now wait to see which team finishes second in Group E for a date in the Round of 16, and the opposition will most likely be or Mali.

Article continues below

Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the game after the final whistle.

Show by hand the last time you saw a Ghana AFCON team this bad, 3 games in a row. 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ #JoyAFCON — Gary #JoyAFCON (@garyalsmith) July 2, 2019

Miserable 45 minutes.



Miserable. #tv3Afcon — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) July 2, 2019

Wakaso is so wasteful in possession.Has been very useless in this tournament so far — yaw obeng (@yobeng) July 2, 2019

Slow, clumsy, disorganized, vapid, spiritless. Difficult to watch 😅. Worst #BlackStars performance we've seen in a long while?



But maybe, just maybe, this is how it is supposed to go down 👀.



Patience. We watch. #TotalAFCON2019 — Fiifi Anaman (@fiifianaman) July 2, 2019

Kwadwo Asamoah shouldn't struggle to get into this team let alone get only one game out of 3. Kwasi Appiah needs to be let go after this. — Delalorm S Semabia (@Delalorm) July 2, 2019

I sincerely never wanted to talk down anything about this team or coach in the spirit of patriotism. But their mindset is making this stance really difficult. How can a midfield full of players from Atleti, , & Fernabache be overshadowed by GNB?It doesn't make sense — Benjamin Epton (@mrepton_) July 2, 2019

Congratulations Ghana Black Stars. An improved performance and top of the group.



Let's move on — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 2, 2019

Kwesi Appiah should play Afriyie Acquah and Wakaso as midfield two next match with Partey roaming in front of them. The guy makes Ghana play better. — E L O R M (@elorm_lucky) July 2, 2019

Akwasi Appiah has to explain, how Ghana topped the group .......I don't understand why is going on #BlackStars — Ronaldcobby (@Ronaldcobby2) July 2, 2019