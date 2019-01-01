Afcon 2019: Egypt will be better against DR Congo – Ramzy

The Pharaohs were largely disappointing against the Warriors but their assistant coach believes they will improve as the tournament progresses

assistant coach Hany Ramzy expects the side to fix errors which were visible in their opener against Zimbabwe on Friday night.

The host nation sealed a 1-0 win against the Warriors courtesy of a Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan strike before half-time, but the Pharaohs were unimpressive for large periods of the fixture.

Ramzy claims their poor showing was due to the pressure to deliver in the first game, but expects an improvement going forward.

"The starts are always difficult and that affected the team,” Ramzy told an Egyptian television programme on Sunday.

“But we don’t agree with any excuses as we will resolve the mistakes and we will be better.”

The legend, who made 124 caps for the nation, also clarified the situation with Ahmed Hegazi’s broken nose, which was sustained against the Warriors.

"Hegazi's situation for the coming game against Demcratic Republic of Congo is to be decided on Monday, as we will follow the development of his injury as well his availability for the game," Ramzy added.

Article continues below

"Hegazi will probably be available for DR Congo clash and he will play the game with a protective nose guard."

Javier Aguirre’s side are second in Group A – due to ’s 2-0 success against DR Congo on Saturday – after the completion of the group’s first round of games.

The Pharaohs will do battle with DRC on June 26 before playing Uganda in their final group fixture on June 30.