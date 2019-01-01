Afcon 2019: DR Congo to face Madagascar in Round of 16

Florent Ibenge’s troops will do battle with the impressive Barea in the first knockout round of the Afcon finals

Despite claiming just one win in Group A of the (Afcon), DR Congo have made it to the Round of 16.

Florent Ibenge’s men were defeated 2-0 by and in their opening two games, but a 4-0 success over Zimbabwe placed them in contention to progress.

The faced an anxious wait to determine their Afcon fate and eventually secured progression after the completion of the group stage.

Ibenge’s men required other teams to do them a favour and duly obliged with a 3-0 win over on Monday night, leaving Harambee Stars on three points with a negative goal difference (-4).

Mali followed suit on Tuesday as they picked up a 1-0 victory against Angola which left the Angolans on two points after three games played.

The aforementioned sides were knocked out of the finals, with DR Congo progressing to the knockout stages.

They will face Madagascar in the Last 16 round after the exciting debutants topped Group B with seven points, trumping (six points) and Guinea (four points), while Burundi didn’t register a point.

The encounter with Nicolas Dupuis’ side will take place on Sunday, July 7 in Alexandria.