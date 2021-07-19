AFC Cup 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC's matches to be held in Maldives

The AFC Cup Group D matches will be held across three matchdays before the group topper will qualify for a single-leg Inter-Zone Semi-Final tie..

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Group D (South Zone) matches are set to be held in Maldive, the AFC has confirmed.

Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC will take on Maldives’ Club Eagles on August 15 in the playoff match and the winner of that match will join India’s ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Maldives' Maziya Sports & Recreation and 2020-21 Bangladesh Federation Cup winners Bashundhara Kings in Group D.

The Group D matches will be held across three match days on August 18, 21 and 24, with the eventual group leaders advancing to the single-leg Inter-Zone Semi-Final.

The Blues have played just one game in the AFC Cup South Zone preliminary round against Nepal Army Club which they won 5-0 back in April.

How have ATK Mohun Bagan performed in the transfer market so far?

It has been a busy transfer market for ATK Mohun Bagan this summer. After roping in Liston Colaco from Hyderabad FC for a record transfer fee, Ashutosh Mehta from NorthEast United FC, Bidyananda Singh and Amrinder Singh from Mumbai City and Phalguni Singh from TRAU FC have joined the club. Among foreign recruits, the Kolkata side have roped in Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko who played in the recently concluded Euro 2020 and have also French midfielder Hugo Boumous from Mumbai City FC.

Article continues below

They have parted ways with Spanish midfielders Javier Hernandez and Edu Garcia and three Indian players, Jayesh Rane, Komal Thatal and Regin Michael.

How have Bengaluru FC performed in the transfer market so far?

Like ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC too have remained busy in the ongoing transfer market. They have so far signed Congolese striker Prince Ibara, young Indian forward Harmanpreet Singh, India international defender Sarthak Golui. They have retained Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva.

Among the notable players who have signed new contracts are skipper Sunil Chhetri and young midfielder Suresh Wangjam. Harmanjot Khabra and Rahul Bheke have left the club along with Spanish defender Juanan Gonzalez.