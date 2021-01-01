AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC to face Nepal Army Club in preliminary round two

Bengaluru will play their AFC Cup fixture in Goa on April 14...

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC will face Nepal Club Army in the preliminary round two of the 2021 AFC Cup.

The Nepal Army Club thrashed Sri Lanka Police SC 4-1 in the qualifying play-off preliminary round one clash on Monday to progress to face the Indian club.

The Blues' AFC Cup fixture is scheduled to be held on April 14 at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in Goa.

ISL club ATK Mohun Bagan are clubbed with Bangladesh's Basundhara Kings, Maldives' Maziya S&RC and the winner of the play-off round in the Group D (South Zone) of the AFC Cup 2021.

The winners of the preliminary round two will square off in a play-off clash and the winner of that match will join the other three clubs in Group D.

ATK Mohun Bagan, after their merger, took Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup group stage slot which they had earned by winning the I-League last season. As a result, the qualifying preliminary (round two) slot which was reserved for the ISL champions ATK, went to Bengaluru FC as they finished third in the ISL 2019-20 league campaign.

Article continues below

The Blues are currently in Goa for a preparatory training camp ahead of their AFC fixture. The team has recently had multiple personnel return positive COVID-19 test results. Skipper Sunil Chhetri recently recovered from the disease after testing positive earlier this month.