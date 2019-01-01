India National Team: IM Vijayan wants an Indian coach for the Blue Tigers

The former Indian striker slammed India's performance against Bahrain and wishes to see an Indian coach take over as head coach...

Former India striker IM Vijayan has suggested that an Indian coach should be considered for the role the national team coach.

Stephen Constantine announced his decision to resign as the head coach of the national team after India's 0-1 defeat to Bahrain that brought their 2019 AFC Asian Cup campaign to an end.

"India have been good under Stephen Constantine. What has happened has happened. India have a lot of qualified coaches. I think they should be given a chance.

"There are good coaches in India. When we played for India, we came to the 94th spot in the FIFA Rankings under an Indian coach. India's performances were good when (Syed) Nayeemuddin and Sukhwinder Singh were at the helm. My opinion is to give this Indian team to an Indian coach for the next two-three years. Indian coaches know the Indian players well," Vijayan told Goal .

The legendary striker was not pleased with how India approached their final group game. He suggested that Anas Edathodika's injury setback and Ashique Kuruniyan's substitution in the second-half might have affected the team.

"We played well in the first two matches. But the performance in the third game was really bad. So bad that they were not able to attack at all in 90 minutes. We did not see attacking moves at all. If only we had played half as well as we did in the last two matches.

"I don't know if India played for a draw but the football was really, really bad. Bahrain attacked well and we kept dropping deep. I think India played for a draw.

He further added, "Our fitness levels were good against Thailand and UAE. I don't know what happened against Bahrain. There was no need to substitute Ashique Kuruniyan. With Ashique, we had an attacking outlet to play the ball to.

"Unfortunately, Anas got injured within the first few minutes. When one of the key defensive players get injured like that, the team gets weakened. Salam Ranjan Singh, his replacement, is not going to have the same amount of confidence as Anas."

The Keralite, who is currently the Government of India's National Observer for football, expects new players to get a look in under the next coach.

"We can expect a shuffling in the team with the new coach. New players will feature. The likes of Jobby Justin need to be called up to national team camps if not the final squads. There are several good players in I-League. Some shuffling of the squad is needed."