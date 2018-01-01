AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Jeje Lalpekhlua

The Mizo Sniper has been touted as the next poster-boy of Indian football as he has established himself as the first-choice striker in the team...

Name: Jeje Lalpekhlua

Club : Chennaiyin FC

Position : Striker

National Team caps : 52

Goals : 22

STRENGTH



27-year-old Jeje Lalpekhlua is India's first-choice striker. The Mizo Sniper possesses extreme power and accuracy in the final third. The Pune FC academy product can be described as a no-nonsense striker whose sole aim is to put the ball into the back of the net.



Over the years, he has improved his ability to hold the ball and spray it into the wings, thereby carving some space for himself in and around the box. Lalpekhlua defines the ultimate 'fox in the box' and can also dribble with immense acceleration.



WEAKNESS

Standing at just 5 feet 7 inches, Jeje's diminutive stature stands as a hindrance to display any sort of aerial prowess. He is not an outlet of trickery, thus confining him to just finishing off chances rather than creating one all by himself.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA

CURRENT FORM

2015-16 and 2016-17 were two of Jeje's best seasons in terms of scoring goals. It was a two-legged knockout tie in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying playoffs against Laos where one of Jeje's most notable contribution came; in the first leg in Vientiane on 2 June 2016, he scored the solitary goal. In the return leg in Guwahati, five days later, he recorded a brace in India's 6-1 win, scoring three of India's 7 goals in the tie to take the Blue Tigers through to the final qualification stage.The 2018-19 season could not have been any worse for Jeje. He has gone 531 minutes without scoring a single goal this Indian Super League (ISL) season as his side sit bottom of the table going into the break. His last goal in any competitive action came incidentally in national colours, against a weakened Kenya side on 4 June 2018 at Mumbai in the Intercontinental Cup.