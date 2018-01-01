AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Balwant Singh

The striker has been struggling for form lately but has the capacity to change the complexion of a match after coming on from the bench...

Name: Balwant Singh

Club: ATK

Position: Striker

National Team caps: 16

Goals: 4

STRENGTH

Balwant Singh the 32-year-old Punjab-born striker is one of the most clinical finishers in India. He is primarily a forward but can play as a left-winger as well. He is a poacher inside the box and his sharp sense of positioning helps him to pop up in goal-scoring positions peeling off his markers.

His superior aerial ability is also another arrow in his quiver. India's full-backs like to put in crosses from the wide areas and his strengths in the air can turn out to be vital in UAE.

WEAKNESS

Singh is not getting younger by the day as he is already 32. His dribbling with the ball is one of the areas which he has to improve. In a one-on-one situation against a defender, he finds it tough to break through.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA

The forward single-handedly won the three points against Macau in the third AFC Asian Cup qualifying match away from home on September 5, 2017. India was struggling to create chances throughout the entire opening 45 minutes and Stephen Constantine introduced Singh at the expense of Eugeneson Lyngdoh at the stroke of half-time to increase the attacking verve. Within seven minutes of coming on from the bench, he scored the opener after he latched on to a cross by Pritam Kotal from the right. He ended the night with a brace and his second goal was a duplicate of his first as both headers were thumped into the net.

CURRENT FORM

The former Mohun Bagan striker has not fulfilled expectations in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season as he has found the net only once in 12 matches. He has been used as a left-winger inmost of the matches by Steve Coppell which might be one of the reasons behind his poor show in ISL. He has had only 12 shots on goal which is a meagre return from a striker of his calibre.